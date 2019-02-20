Shahid Kapoor turns PRODUCER, to helm Dingko Singh biopic with Raja Krishna Menon

Shahid Kapoor is all set to don the hat of a producer for his next, Dingko Singh biopic and has joined hands with Raja Krishna Menon to produce the film. The film which was supposed to go on floors in January has been delayed because the makers are spending time to get the script right. Since it is an inspiring and challenging story of a star boxer in Manipur, several drafts are being written to get the story right. The shoot will start soon and locations have been shortlisted in Dingko’s hometown, Delhi and abroad. As a part of prep Shahid had visited the boxer and spent time with him for a few days last year. This is indeed a special film as it marks the debut of Shahid as a producer.

Before Shahid, Priyanka Chopra had portrayed boxer Mary Kom’s inspiring journey on screen. It had a lot of similar elements and it did well at the box office too. Since it is the season of biopics anyway, a lot is expected from Dingko Singh. Shahid too has grown from strength to strength as a performer par excellence with movies like Udta Punjab, Haider among others and this would be a new feather in his cap.

On the personal front, he is enjoying being a complete family man to Misha, Zain and wifey Mira Rajput.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor is super excited for Kabir Singh (read details)