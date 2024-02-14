comscore
Last Updated 14.02.2024 | 3:42 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor shares unique Valentine's Day date; it's not Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor shares unique Valentine’s Day date; it's not Mira Rajput

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made sure to express his affection for his wife Mira Rajput in the sweetest way possible on Valentine’s Day. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a heartwarming message for his beloved, despite her absence on this special day.

In the video clip, Shahid Kapoor, clad in a cozy hoodie, addressed the camera from inside a vehicle. With a smile on his face, he said, “I love you Mira. Because you are traveling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight.” As the camera focuses on the object of his affection, Shahid reveals an actual date. With a playful expression, he proceeded to enjoy the sweet treat.

Shahid and Mira, who have been married for nearly nine years, share a strong bond as devoted partners and loving parents to their two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Talking about his film front, he was recently seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is an Indian Hindi-language science fiction romantic comedy film, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the movie arrived in theatres nationwide on February 9, 2024.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor delights fans with playful gym antics; Kriti Sanon reacts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

