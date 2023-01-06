Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan collaborated for the first time as co-stars in Dharma Productions’ Nikkhil Advani’s directed Kal Ho Naa Ho. The result turned out to be iconic for everyone associated with the movie. Now, after 20 years, the two actors have joined hands once again.

But this time they won’t be co-stars. As per a report in PeepingMoon, Saif has been signed by SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment to star in its upcoming film. It’s an investigative thriller where Saif will be seen in the role of a cop and it will revolve around a gruesome murder.

The report also states that the film has been tentatively titled Kartavya and will be directed by Pulkit. The latter is known for helming the web-series on freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose titled Bose: Dead/ Alive where Rajkummar Rao played the titular role. It is also said that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to get rolling from the first week of February.

This will be the third time in the last few years that Saif will be playing a cop in an intense crime drama after the Netflix web-series Sacred Games and last year’s movie Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

