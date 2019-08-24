Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the newly renovated Bandra railway station in Mumbai. The actor dressed in casuals looked dapper as he waved at the sea of fans assembled at the station.

The actor effortlessly pulled off the casual look of blue denim with a white shirt and a black jacket. He completed the look with black shades.

The Raees actor was invited to release a special postal cover on the eve of completion of 130 years of the heritage Bandra railway station on Friday. The function was held at the station premises with School Education Minister Ashish Shelar and Western Railway General Manager A.K. Gupta and scores of staffers celebrating the event.

While addressing the media, the witty actor shared his experience with railway stations and trains.

“I am really happy to be here mainly because I have romanced with many girls on the railway station. But I haven’t romanced with any girl on Bandra station and now when I have seen the station then, I will talk with some of my heroines so that I can regularly commute over here,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan also urged people to make the maximum use of postal services so that it gets a revival in the era of Internet and digitalization.

