Shah Rukh Khan is special, and that is a truth, not just an opinion, look no further than Pathaan. In a way that only a legend like Shah Rukh Khan can achieve, Pathaan has swept not only India but the entire world like a cinematic cyclone. Pathaan, a Bollywood film that is quickly rising to the top of the list of the most profitable films in Indian cinema history, has already surpassed the 400 crore rupee mark and shows no signs of slowing down. Shah Rukh Khan, in contrast to King Khan, is synonymous with alluring appearances and romanticism. Badshah of Bollywood unquestionably leads the fashion game by establishing undoubtedly stylish fashion trends that are the ideal direction for working men and college boys to plan their fashion calendars. Even his team holds this opinion. We cannot take our eyes off of Shah Rukh Khan in the photo that his manager Pooja Dadlani shared in praise of him.

Shah Rukh Khan continues to win hearts in black pant suit while promoting Pathaan

Aside from winning the hearts of several women till date, SRK's wonderful style has remained a constant throughout his magnificent career of 29 blissful years. Shah Rukh Khan's oh-so-svelte style created a lasting impression on us and won over many hearts. Shah Rukh Khan, who never fails to impress, wore a black suit to work today in preparation for hosting an Instagram live for his followers. Shah Rukh chose a notch-collared, double-breasted black jacket. He wore it with black pants and placed it over a black t-shirt. His hair was pushed back, and don't forget about the bracelets he was wearing. Every man has one well-fitted suit in his closet that represents him. The well-received collection from Shah Rukh Khan clearly doesn't require an introduction.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is returned to the screens after four long years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the film and the fans can’t have enough of the two of them on screen. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawaan opposite Nayanthara and He also has Dunki in pipeline with Taapsee Panuu.

