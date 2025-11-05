After the historic success of Chavva, Dinesh Vijan is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal again on another timeless epic. Titled Mahavatar, the film will be directed by Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, and is based on the life of Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The writing work for this epic is going on in full swing, and insiders reveal that Maddock is planning to mount it on an unimaginable scale.

SCOOP: Vicky Kaushal, Amar Kaushik to QUIT non-veg & alcohol for Mahavatar; begin spiritual prep for Lord Parashurama epic

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that both Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik have decided to quit non-veg food and alcohol as a part of their prep for Mahavatar. "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

Amar is presently working on the pre-viz of Mahavatar, whereas Vicky is focusing on completing Love And War, which at the moment is running behind schedule. "While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It's his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama."

Mahavatar will go on floors towards the end of 2026 and release in 2028. It needs one year of production, followed by a 6-month post-production, as it involves lots of VFX work in building the world.

