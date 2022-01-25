Recently, reports surfaced that the soon to be released Vijay starrer, Beast, is in demand for a Hindi remake as producers have been speaking to Sun Pictures to bag the rights. On investigation, Bollywood Hungama got a scoop.

"Sajid Nadiadwala is the frontrunner to bag the remake rights of this invasion action thriller. The ace producer is among the biggest in Bollywood and believes that the plot of Beast has the potential to be tweaked into a mainstream action franchise. He is looking to adapt the screenplay rather than remaking it. The talks are on," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

In the past too, Sajid has acquired remake rights of multiple films from down South. "However, unlike others in showbiz, Sajid often rewrites the screenplay by just playing around the core idea of the original. The plot of Baaghi was similar to Varsham, but the treatment was totally different. Same with Kick, which seemed like a completely fresh product. Ditto for the soon to be released Bachchan Pandey. Sajid believes in giving a fresh approach to all the ideas, rather than blindly remaking them. He plans to do the same with Beast as well. The producer will have acquired the script and all sorts of rights of Beast in Hindi, once the deal is locked," the trade source told us.

We hear the movie will take off later this year, and a call on star-cast will be taken once paperwork on Beast is completed with Sun Pictures.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan & Nitesh Tiwari’s next with Sajid Nadiadwala begins from April 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.