After successfully establishing the cop universe with Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is all set to take things to the next level with his much-awaited third part of the Singham franchise titled Singham Again. The movie features Ajay Devgn in lead and according to insiders, he will be joined by Ranveer Singh in the journey too as Simmba. Recently, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Deepika Padukone too has joined his universe as Lady Singham.

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to join Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Simmba; Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi won’t be a part

And now we got an exclusive update on Singham Again. According to industry chatter, Akshay Kumar, who played Sooryavanshi in the Diwali 2021 release of Rohit Shetty won't be a part of Singham Again. "The reason for Akshay's absence is not known yet. It's certainly the case of the script not warranting his presence. Of course, the script is in the nascent stage at the moment and the team is working towards developing it by the day. It's possible that the final draft gets him back, but at this point in time, the first draft doesn't have Akshay Kumar in it," an industry source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs that before one speculates on a fallout between Akshay and Rohit, the reason for the absence of Sooryavanshi is the script. "Rohit doesn't want to force all characters in one film. While the script seamlessly brings Simmba to the conflict, he wants to bring in Sooryavanshi only if the situation warrants it. Who knows, maybe he returns to the cop universe in the end credit scene," the source explained to us.

Singham Again is slated to go on floors in April 2023. It stars Ajay Devgn with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie will be released in 2024.

