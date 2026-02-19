After the historic success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri is all set to start shooting for his next film soon. According to reliable sources, Mohit's next is an epic love story with music set against the backdrop of gangsters and assassins. "Mohit has locked a script and is looking to start shooting for the film by the end of 2026. He has full support from producer Aditya Chopra, as the duo is all set to embark on the journey of creating something as special as Saiyaara."

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor in talks with Mohit Suri & Yash Raj Films for gangster-backed musical love saga

According to our source, Mohit Suri has approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead role, and a couple of rounds of meetings have already taken place. "Mohit has the dream of working with Ranbir Kapoor for the longest time. The success of Saiyaara and the support of Aditya Chopra have now given him the opportunity to cast Ranbir. Ranbir is also excited to collaborate with Mohit, but has not committed to the film yet. He is still sorting his calendar, as both Love and War and Ramayana are delayed," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed us that Ranbir has really liked the script and has informed Mohit of the tremendous theatrical potential it holds. "It has a big scope for music too, and if Ranbir does it, it could be one of the last love stories of his career. He will take a final call towards the middle of 2026. Mohit and Adi are meanwhile starting pre-production for the film. Even if Ranbir rejects, they want to be prepared to start the film by the end of 2026, irrespective of the actors who come on board."

All eyes on Ranbir Kapoor's response to Mohit now!

