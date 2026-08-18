The Eid 2027 clash between the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Spirit led by Prabhas, and the Salman Khan-led action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally could be avoided. According to reliable sources close to the development, Spirit is expected to miss the Eid 2027 deadline due to a delay in filming.

SCOOP: Prabhas vs Salman Khan Eid 2027 clash may be OFF; Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit eyes June 2027 release

"Around 75 days of shooting still remain, and with Prabhas' dates scattered over multiple films, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will find it tough to finish the film on time. The internal discussions at T Series have begun about identifying a new release date. One of the dates identified by T Series head honcho is the post-IPL window in June 2027," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the makers are still making an attempt to bring it on Eid, but everyone is internally aware that hitting the deadline will be a rather impossible task, paving the way for a solo release for Salman Khan. "Of course, at the moment, most will deny the development, but the matter of fact rests in the fact that the film is running behind its schedule. The announcement of delay might come now, or months later, but the chatter has already begun," the source adds further.

Spirit is among the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry and is expected to set the box office on fire upon its arrival.

Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer directed by Vamshi Paidipally

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