comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.05.2022 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif is 2 months pregnant; expecting her first child?

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been one of the most talked-about events of 2021. And why not? It deserved all the hype. It's been 6 months since their much-hyped shaadi and now, the industry circles are talking about the couple going the family way.

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif is 2 months pregnant; expecting her first child?

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif is 2 months pregnant; expecting her first child?

If the buzz within the industry is to be believed, Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child soon. "Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family," is the conversation that has been happening in the industry circles for the last few days.

That is not all, several producers, who had signed Katrina for their respective films, have been asked to reschedule their date diaries for the soon-to-be mother. Barring Merry Christmas, all her shoot commitments might be postponed to 2023. Her upcoming films ready for release include Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas

Vicky on the other hand has Govinda Naam Mera, YRF film, and Raula under production. 

We will wait for the official confirmation or denial from Vicky and Katrina themselves.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif visits her favourite place in New York with Vicky Kaushal; shares pictures

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin…

Emily Blunt to headline David Yates’…

Rapper Young Thug charged with 7 more…

Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer and…

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court permission…

Salman Khan sends out heartfelt condolences…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification