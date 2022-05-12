Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been one of the most talked-about events of 2021. And why not? It deserved all the hype. It's been 6 months since their much-hyped shaadi and now, the industry circles are talking about the couple going the family way.

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif is 2 months pregnant; expecting her first child?

If the buzz within the industry is to be believed, Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child soon. "Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family," is the conversation that has been happening in the industry circles for the last few days.

That is not all, several producers, who had signed Katrina for their respective films, have been asked to reschedule their date diaries for the soon-to-be mother. Barring Merry Christmas, all her shoot commitments might be postponed to 2023. Her upcoming films ready for release include Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas.

Vicky on the other hand has Govinda Naam Mera, YRF film, and Raula under production.

We will wait for the official confirmation or denial from Vicky and Katrina themselves.

