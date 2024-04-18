comscore
SCOOP: John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran expected to release in cinemas in May

By Fenil Seta -

The twin debacles of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have left the industry in deep shock. The exhibitors are worried since there is no big release in the second half of April and the whole of May. However, it seems like the month of May can turn out to be a surprise. If all goes well, the John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran might make it to cinemas next month.

SCOOP: John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran expected to release in cinemas in May

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of the film is considering releasing Tehran in May. A final decision will be taken in a few days after which the official announcement will be made.”

Tehran was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 26, 2023. Later, it was pushed to April 26.

An industry insider commented, “As of now, there are only two significant Hindi film releases in May – the Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth on May 10 and Manoj Bajpayee’s action entertainer, Bhaiyya Ji on May 24. If Tehran takes up the May 17 slot, it can prove beneficial to the makers as it’ll be a solo release. The aforementioned films are of different genres and won’t pose a competition. Last year, the same producer, Maddock Films, ended the dry period in Bollywood with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. With Tehran, they might repeat history.”

Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhna Yadav of Bake My Cake Films. It is inspired by true events and also stars Madhurima Tuli as John Abraham's wife. The geopolitical thriller was shot in 2022 across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi.

After wrapping up the project, Manushi Chhillar said, “Shooting for Tehran was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every day. In the run-up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights. So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights, but I was satiated as an artist because I got to understand the craft so differently.”

Also Read: From Stree 2 to Tehran: Maddock Films announces 10 films for theatrical release, deets inside

More Pages: Tehran Box Office Collection

