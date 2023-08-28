It’s common knowledge by now that Gadar 2 is a blockbuster of epic proportions. Its super-success has once again made Sunny Deol a force to reckon with. As a result, all his upcoming films are keenly awaited. And if industry sources are to be believed, the star is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film next month.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Janmabhoomi is the first film that he’ll shoot after tasting extreme success in the form of Gadar 2. The filming will begin next week, that is, in the first week of September at Mumbai’s Filmistan Studios. He’ll be joined by Sanjay Dutt.”

The source further said, “It is directed by Manoj Nautiyal, who earlier made a courtroom drama for Doordarshan, Jo Kahunga Sach Kahunga. Janmabhoomi is also a courtroom film, based on the Ram Mandir episode. Viacom18 Studios has come on board as producer.”

There are also reports that Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt play warring lawyers in Janmabhoomi. It is also speculated that it’ll release in early 2024, though there’s no confirmation from our sources on it.

An industry expert commented, “Sunny Deol rocked the show as a lawyer in Damini (1993). Even after 30 years, his performance is fondly remembered. Janmabhoomi, hence, will generate excitement not just due to Gadar 2 factor but also because viewers will be excited to see Sunny mouthing clap worthy dialogues in a courtroom after ages.”

Janmabhoomi will be the second film that will feature Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt after Baap. Baap also co-stars Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff and just like Gadar 2, it is backed by Zee Studios. Bollywood Hungama last week exclusively spoke to Neeraj Joshi, the head of Marketing, Zee Studios, who confirmed that Baap’s release will take some time. He said, “The release date is not locked yet. A little bit of shoot is left. An action piece is yet to be filmed. The VFX work is also pending.”

Besides Janmabhoomi and Baap, it is said that Sunny Deol will reportedly be seen in Border 2 too.

