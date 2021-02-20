Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.02.2021 | 9:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Scoop: Dharma–Cornerstone talent Tripti Dimri to play Ranbir Kapoor’s mistress in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is keenly awaited by the trade and audience alike. While the filmmaker has promised a dark yet commercial gangster film, it would be interesting to see RK’s take on the character that requires him to jump from the extreme of being subtle to aggressive. Titled Animal, their collaboration features Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father, whereas Parineeti Chopra plays his wife. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the newly announced Dharma–Cornerstone talent, Tripti Dimri has come on board for a pivotal role in the film.

Scoop: Dharma–Cornerstone talent Tripti Dimri to play Ranbir Kapoor’s mistress in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

“While Ranbir Kapoor plays a married psychopath in the film, Tripti plays the role of his mistress, who is around Ranbir for his wealth. Other undertones of both Ranbir and Tripti’s character have been kept under wraps,” the source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama. The movie goes on the floors in the second half of 2021 and is gearing up for a release around the summer 2022 period.

Currently, Ranbir is busy shooting for the last leg of Brahmastra in Mumbai and will soon move on to the second schedule of Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Even the second schedule is expected to take place in Delhi after which the team moves on to the overseas schedule and wrap the film up by May 2021. However, the overseas schedule is subject to the Covid situation in Europe. Ranbir is also reported to be in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film titled Baiju Bawra.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor’s roles in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal revealed

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re starring Akshay…

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom…

Diwali 2021: Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj…

YRF announces Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to…

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films unveils release…

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification