Disney is all geared up to bring the biggest release of the year, Avatar: Fire and Ash, in India in the best possible manner. The buzz is off the roof as experts are anticipating the James Cameron film to take the biggest start of the year in India. The month of Avatar has begun, and Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on the planning for the film's arrival.

SCOOP: Avatar: Fire & Ash signs 2-week deal with premium multiplexes; advances open on December 5

Reliable trade sources have confirmed that Disney has inked a 2-week deal with premium multiplexes for the film's showcasing through the Christmas and New Year Period. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Avatar: Fire And Ash will be screening all across the premium multiplexes in 3D format through the festive period, and the distributors in India have inked an exclusive 2-week deal for 3D, IMAX 3D, ScreenX and 4DX format. Given the unheard demand in audiences, the cinemas too have agreed on the same."

The film arrives on December 19, and Disney plans to open the bookings well in advance. "The pre-sales for Avatar: Fire and Ash open on December 5, 2025. All the contracts are locked, and the makers are confident to score record results in the advance bookings for the year in India."

For those unaware, Avatar: Way of Water had opened to Rs. 40 crores in India back in 2022, and it would be interesting to see if Avatar: Fire and Ash can recreate the same magic.

