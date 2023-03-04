Earlier in the week, the big announcement about producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and star actor Allu Arjun joining hands for an upcoming project was out, much to the excitement of movie lovers in India. While the announcement made a lot of buzz among the cinegoers, the makers didn’t reveal the title for the film.

SCOOP: Allu Arjun’s film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar tentatively titled Bhadrakali

But Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the film, which is touted to be a mass entertainer, is tentatively titled Bhadrakali. Interestingly, the film is co-produced by Bhadrakali Pictures, which is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s production house, which is also owned by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Co-produced by Shiv Chanana, Bhadrakali will go on floors once Sandeep completes shooting the Prabhas starrer Spirit, which is also produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Before these two films happen, Sandeep is gearing up for his keenly-awaited Hindi film Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the movie is due to release this year during India’s Independence Day week on August 11. This film is also produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, along with Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios.

Also Read: Producer Bhushan Kumar & director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announce next with Indian superstar, Allu Arjun!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.