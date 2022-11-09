Ajay Devgn is all gearing up for the grand release of his thriller, Drishyam 2, with Kumar Mangat Pathak. The trailer has created the right noise and the film is keenly awaited by the audience. Thrillers have not done well in the post-pandemic world, but Drishyam is showing the light in the right direction. We have got another exclusive scoop on Ajay Devgn.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn waiting for Drishyam 2 release before signing on for Raid 2

According to our highly placed sources, Ajay Devgn is waiting for the audience's response to Drishyam 2 before signing on for Raid 2. "Drishyam and Raid are two thrillers, which have the potential to be spun into a franchise. However, thrillers have become a tricky genre in the post-pandemic world. So Ajay will decide on doing Raid 2 based on how well Drishyam is received at the box office," a source informed Hungama.

Ajay Devgn is committed to doing another film with Kumar Mangat from the month of January, and he will decide on the subject post the Drishyam 2 release. "While scripts are exciting, it’s important to do films that excite the audience. Hence, Ajay is being cautious with the subjects he will sign on for going ahead. There are multiple scripts with Kumarji and he will come on board one of them. We will have a clear idea by December if it will be Raid 2 or something else," the source further told us.

Ajay Devgn has a great lineup in the next 3 months with films like Drishyam 2, Maidaan, and Bholaa slated for theatrical release. He also has Neeraj Pandey's next, which is confirmed for a June 2023 release.

Also Read: Drishyam 2 trailer launch: Ajay Devgn and Tabu get emotional remembering late Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat – : “Without him, this wasn’t possible”

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.