Ajay Devgn was all set to extend his collaboration with Luv Ranjan after De De Pyaar De and De De Pyaar De 2 by teaming up with him on a jungle adventure titled Ranger. The film was all ready to go on floors in December 2024, but in a shocking turn of events, the film has been delayed by at-least 6 months as thing stands today. According to our very reliable sources, Ranger is presently in the restructuring stage due to budget constraints.

"Ranger is a big-budget jungle adventure, but due to the not-so-good market scenario for feature films at the moment, the film is not getting the required monies from satellite and digital players. This is putting a huge risk on the producer - Luv Ranjan - pushing him to get back at the drawing table again to rework on the budgets," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further revealed that Ajay is leveraging his contacts to secure a favorable deal with digital platforms. However, it hasn’t materialized yet, as the platforms are holding off on increasing their offers, waiting for market conditions to improve. "Most of the films were overvalued by digital players and it's now the time for market course correction. Ranger is one of the many casualties of this scenario."

Ajay Devgn will now be completing the shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 and then start his work on Dhamaal 4.

