In July this year, Bollywood Hungama reported that Genelia Deshmukh has a cameo in Mastiii 4, as evident by the pictures and videos captured by fans and onlookers when a song of the film was filmed at Victoria Square, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Incidentally, Genelia was a part of the first film of the franchise, Masti (2004) as well. Now Bollywood Hungama has learned that one more actor from the first part will be seen in Mastiii 4 – Ajay Devgn!

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ajay appears in Mastiii 4 in a scene. It is a hilarious sequence which would be a treat for the fans of the actor and of this franchise. He is expected to appear towards the end of the film.”

The source continued, “The makers realized that there’s a great opportunity to bring Ajay Devgn back into the franchise. Accordingly, they approached the actor. Ajay has a great bond with director Milap Zaveri and Indra Kumar. Last year, he was present as the chief guest at the launch of the duo’s film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Indra Kumar or Indu ji, as he’s fondly called, has even directed Ajay several times, including the upcoming comic caper Dhamaal 4. Hence, Ajay was more than happy to shoot for the cameo. The scene has turned out well and the makers are looking forward to seeing how the public reacts to it.”

Mastiii 4 stars the Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, who have always featured in the previous parts of the franchise as well – Masti, Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). This time, they are joined by Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Natalia Janoszek, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Singh Malkani, along with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

