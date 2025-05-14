The Aditya Chopra curated YRF Spy Universe has established itself as the biggest franchise of Indian Cinema. It started with Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023). While War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. and Alpha starring Alia Bhatt are all set to release in 2025, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop. According to very reliable inside sources, Aditya Chopra is redesigning the YRF Spy Universe post the India-Pakistan border tensions.

SCOOP: Aditya Chopra reboots YRF Spy Universe after India-Pak border tensions; Pathaan 2 & War 2 to undergo major rewrites with nationalist overhaul

"A common link in the Tiger franchise and Pathaan is the strong connection of RAW with ISI, as the lead protagonists work together with ISI agents for the larger good. While the conflict sounds great on paper, the present scenario between India and Pakistan has forced Adi to relook at the scripts. The inclusion of Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and Rubai (Deepika Padukone) will reduce in the future timelines of the universe," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama. Adi Chopra had locked the basic plot of Pathaan 2, but the same has now entered a rewriting stage.

The trade source further added that the portions treating Pakistan as a friend in War 2 and Alpha, too, are likely to be redubbed and re-edited. "Given the current geopolitical climate, the future of the YRF Spy Universe will depict cross-border dynamics with greater realism and caution. The present geopolitical scenario will reflect in a big way in the future timeline of YRF Spy Universe. The character arcs of Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) will also change their thoughts on the neighbouring nation. Adi is very much in sync with the national sentiments, and has asked his writer, Sridhar Raghavan, to rewrite multiple conflict points," the source told us further.

Another source, under anonymity, shared, “Aditya sir believes fiction must echo reality to resonate. The recent turn of events has triggered a creative introspection across all YRF spy scripts. This isn’t just cosmetic editing - it’s a strategic reset to align with national sentiment. Every character arc, alliance, and conflict point is being reassessed to reflect the current national mood while still upholding the scale, spectacle, and emotional core that define the franchise.”

There is also a buzz at the YRF corridors of the writers incorporating the present scenario in the upcoming films of the universe, but it is too early at the moment, as the writing process takes a long time. "The functioning of RAW played a major role in Operation Sindoor, and the same will be subtly incorporated as sub-plots in the future timeline of YRF Spy Universe," the source shared.

War 2 is confirmed for an Independence Day 2025 release.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan calls War 2 his ‘easiest film so far’; praises Jr NTR and Ayan Mukerji

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.