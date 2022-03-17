Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files was released in theatres on March 11. The film which opened to limited screens in India gained traction with positive word of mouth and eventually, the screens were increased across the country owing to the demand. The film that narrates the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, among others. Several artists from the film industry have also praised the film.

Sandeepa Dhar reviews The Kashmir Files – “It shook my core as this is literally my own story”

Actor and dancer Sandeepa Dhar, too, took to her social media handle to praise the film. She also narrated how her family too had to flee from Kashmir. "The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandits should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland, hidden in the back of a truck, with my young cousin sister hidden under the seat behind my father's feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night!"

"As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her ‘Panun kashir’ (my Kashmir). This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It's been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. this is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet,only a film, there is still no justice for us," she added.

Sandeepa thanked the director for making the film and the cast for portraying the same on screen. "Thank you Vivek Agnihotri for showing the world the truth. And hats off to the entire cast brilliantly headed by Anupam ji," she concluded.

