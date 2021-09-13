Telugu cinema resident doyen Nagarjuna has been hit hard by the trouble in his son Naga Chaitanya’s marriage to actress Samantha. Apparently Nagarjuna is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the status quo is restored.

Nagarjuna has been urging his son to make amends. “Not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any sins of marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife. On the contrary he has been a loving doting husband ever since they tied the knot at simple ceremony in Goa in 2017. Ever since then Naga has been the portrait of a loving husband. So much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on screen in the film Majili Naga found it very difficult to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when Naga is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, Naga doesn’t know where to start.”

Hyderabad is abuzz with Samantha’s pleasure pursuits during her sabbatical (hopefully temporary) from her marital vows.

Naga Chaitanya is said to be a terrible shape. “He is only waiting to fix the marriage as soon as he knows what the problem is.”

