Last Updated 03.04.2019 | 4:19 PM IST

Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerising in Anamika Khanna as her dog, Hash Akkineni, photobombs her photoshoot

ByAnam Shaikh

Samantha Akkineni has always created quite a stir in the audiences with her amazing fashion sense and the ability to carry every look with utmost grace. In her recent photoshoot, she donned a gorgeous Anamika Khanna outfit, but, she was not the highlight of it. As surprising as it may sound, Samantha’s doggo Hash Akkineni stole the show as he photobombed her photoshoot. Samantha was seen enjoying his little antics and the precious moments were beautifully captured by the photographer, Akshay Rao.

Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerising in Anamika Khanna as her dog, Hash Akkineni, photobombs her photoshoot

Dressed in a gorgeous champagne coloured wrap skirt and a lace work top, her outfit was completed with a cape laced with tassels and we just can’t get enough of this look! For her accessories, she donned a gorgeous choker necklace with kundans and emeralds along with a long pearl and kundan necklace, and a statement ring, all by Kishandas Jewellery and Co. For her makeup, she had a tinge of sandalwood like shade, and her lips had a very minor scarlet tinge. Her retro-style permed hair went perfectly with her ensemble. Classy beige stilettos that went perfectly with her outfit were just the missing part to complete her princess look.

Take a look at the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘Here .. photograph my bum … i want to be famous ‘ ????-Hash …#photobummed

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fancy outfit ✅ fancy jewellery ✅ fancy hair and makeup ✅ still needs something … bathroom slipper in frame ✅.. perfection

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

On the work front, Samantha will be starring in Mdhuravada and Majili. How do you like Samantha’s chic look? Don’t forget to let us know.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni can’t stop GUSHING about Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika act

Tags : , , , , ,

