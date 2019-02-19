Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.02.2019 | 3:28 PM IST

Salman Khan’s fans threaten to boycott his next film Bharat, offensive songs swiftly removed

BySubhash K. Jha

Somehow, the Pakistani element has almost invariably crept into the music of Salman Khan’s films, whether it was the song ‘Dil Diya Gallan’ in Tiger Zinda Hai by Atif Aslam or ‘Jag Ghoomiya’ in Sultan sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (who replaced Arjit Singh’s voice in the track).

Each time, the issue of a boycott on Pakistani talent has arisen and died down. Salman’s fans were willing to condone him anything including the Pakistani presence in his movie projects. But this time after the Pulwama carnage, the Salmaniacs are not willing to budge.

There is a huge demand among Salman’s hard-core fans to get rid of the songs sung by Pakistani singers. Dozens of tweets have warned Salman that if the terror-sponsoring nation’s talent is included in Bharat they won’t watch the film.

Acting swiftly, Salman has donated a substantial sum to the martyr’s funds. The offensive songs are also being removed from Bharat. A source close to the development reveals, “Salman knows this time he can’t ignore the demand to ban the Pakistani singers. He had earlier gotten away with it. He seems to think the voices of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam suit him. And that may be true. But there are far bigger truths to tackle right now. To cling stubbornly to the unwanted elements for purely selfish reasons would damage Salman’s reputation severely. That is a risk he is not willing to take.”

Information filtering out of Salman’s camp suggests that the tracks recorded with Pakistani singers for Bharat are being quietly dropped. “They will re-record the songs in Indian voices and pretend the other voices from over the barbed fence never happened,” says a close friend of the Khan superstar.

Also Read: Pulwama Attacks – Salman Khan contributes to the martyrs family through Bharat Ke Veer Foundation

