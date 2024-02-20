Tiger vs Pathaan to go on floors this summer as per report.

The anticipation among fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has reached a fever pitch as the two Bollywood actors gear up to share the big screen in the much-awaited film, Tiger vs Pathaan, slated to kickstart its production in April this year. After numerous delays, the project finally seems to be materializing.

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan set to roll this summer: Report

According to a report by Zoom TV, a close source revealed that both Salman and Shah Rukh have allocated their schedules for an April shoot, signalling the commencement of filming for Tiger vs Pathaan. The insider disclosed, “SRK and Salman have given their dates. As things stand today, the film should go on floors no later than April. The balance cast is being decided. The other modalities are fast being worked out.”

While the main cast is set to feature the two actors, the return of actresses Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone remains uncertain. Katrina portrayed the character Zoya in the Tiger series, while Deepika was introduced as Rubina in Pathaan. Fans are eager to know if these leading ladies will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

Furthermore, speculations abound regarding the potential return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the movie. Hrithik's character Kabir was a pivotal part of the Tiger series, and fans are eager to see if the actor will be part of this epic crossover.

As the production gears up for its much-anticipated shoot, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates regarding the cast, plot, and release date of Tiger vs Pathaan.

Also Read: SCOOP: Aditya Chopra adds a twist to YRF Spy Universe’s timeline, to make a new film before setting up Tiger vs Pathaan face off!

More Pages: Tiger vs Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.