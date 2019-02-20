Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ song shoot postponed, here’s why

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were supposed to recreate the hit yesteryear chartbuster ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and the shoot was going fo happen soon in the film city. But the latest buzz is that the makers have postponed the shoot because Katrina has badly hurt her ankle. So the doctors have strictly asked the leggy beauty to not exert herself too much and therefore the two stars will shoot the song on a later date.

Kat and Salman are slated to do this hit number for Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif’s Time To Dance. The film’s leads too will shoot for the same track separately. Salman and Katrina’s track will be used for promotional purpose. Katrina Kaif even said in a latest interview that she loves the hook step of the song and whenever she feels low, she starts dancing for the peppy number.

On work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for Bharat and have almost wrapped up the shoot. They were supposed to be shooting for its grand climax scene along with Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. The movie is one of the most awaited projects by Salman Khan. It is adapted from the Korean film, Ode To My Father.

Aside from this, he will start shooting for Dabangg 3 soon after completion of Bharat. Katrina who was supposed to do Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan opted out of the project citing date issues.

