Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, recently reported some users on social media for stealing and leaking parts of their upcoming movie, Jawan. This film will be shown in theatres on September 7th. They have taken legal action against five users who are thought to have leaked the clips and harmed the movie. These ongoing issues have made many other filmmakers more cautious during the final stages of making their movies, including the team behind Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, which is set to be released on September 28th.

Salaar trailer to release in September, post-production work shifted to Karnataka village to maintain secrecy

It was recently found that they're keeping a big secret about Prabhas’ Salaar. They're doing the final work on this exciting movie in a village in Karnataka. A source close to the film told a leading media house, "It’s a formidable task to safeguard films’ scenes and visuals as the leaks can originate from anywhere, despite all the implemented protections.

Director Prashanth Neel has adopted a robust approach to protect the content of Salaar while it’s in post-production. He has relocated all post-production activities to Basroor village in Karnataka, where the studio of the film’s music director, Ravi Basrur, is located. While Ravi is overseeing background scoring and music composition, Prashanth is working on the trailer and overall post-production of the movie."

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is on its way to bring some never seen action visuals and a grand canvas supported by a thrilling background score on the big screens. The film is indeed one of the biggest films that also marks the massive collaboration of KGF director, Prashanth Neel, and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire are yet to promote the film. However, they had recently teased the audience with a preview. Now, the makers are working on the trailer and they want to release it in the first week of September. They also plan to do a big promotion when they release the trailer.

