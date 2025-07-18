As Saiyaara races ahead to become the highest-grossing debut film in the history of Hindi cinema, its young leads Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda took a moment to share warm, heartfelt notes for each other on social media. Their mutual admiration and chemistry—on and off-screen—have created internet frenzy from the initial reactions across the country. With record-breaking bookings and strong word of mouth, Saiyaara is not just a film—it’s a generational love story rewriting the rules of stardom.

Saiyaara on track to become highest-grossing debut film; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda share emotional notes

Ahaan, on July 18, took to his social media handle and shared a photo of his co-star Aneet standing in front of one of the billboards featuring Saiyaara's poster. The caption of his post read, "To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes… we have a new star up there now, you’ve made mumma and papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Meanwhile, Aneet also shared a photo of Ahaan posing in front of a billboard featuring the Saiyaara poster. In the caption, she wrote, "The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy , but I’ve had the honour of seeing it up close, where it’s most true. I’ve tried to find the words. I’ve tried to make them enough. But nothing I say could ever carry the weight of what I feel. All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release this Friday, July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide. It marks the debut of Ahaan Panday as the next-gen YRF hero and Aneet Padda as the next YRF heroine.

