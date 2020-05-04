Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2020 | 5:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt says Mahesh Bhatt still seeks perfection in every shot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sadak 2 Sanjay Dutt says Mahesh Bhatt still seeks perfection in every shot

Sanjay Dutt definitely has had a great career where many of his projects still make us laugh while some just get us emotional and some terrorize us- that’s the versatility of his characters. Keeping in the projects coming, the actor has quite a few projects lined up and is all set to have a busy schedule. However, in one of the projects, Sanjay Dutt will be seen reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2.

Sadak 2 Sanjay Dutt says Mahesh Bhatt still seeks perfection in every shot

The star has teamed up with director Mahesh Bhatt on the sequel to their 1991 hit film Sadak. The film, in the past, was widely loved and appreciated by everyone, and years later, Sanjay Dutt reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt is nothing less than seeing a great duo work its magic again on-screen. It’s great to see even after so many years, this actor-director duo is bonding with each other over cinema and on the work front.

Sanjay Dutt commenting on this reunion with Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2 says, "Bhatt saab's vision remains unchanged. He still seeks perfection in every shot and his passion for film making has remained intact all these years. I am glad to be a part of Sadak 2 and work with the maestro."

This very evidently highlights how Mahesh Bhatt is a passionate filmmaker and how Sanjay Dutt is extremely happy and excited to be working years later with him. Now, with all this information out about the actor's projects, one is definitely getting excited to see what’s the new plot for Sadak 2. Some of the other projects of Sanjay Dutt include Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K. G. F. Chapter 2, and Shamshera.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt shares how he spends and treasures his free time during the lock-down

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification