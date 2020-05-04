Sanjay Dutt definitely has had a great career where many of his projects still make us laugh while some just get us emotional and some terrorize us- that’s the versatility of his characters. Keeping in the projects coming, the actor has quite a few projects lined up and is all set to have a busy schedule. However, in one of the projects, Sanjay Dutt will be seen reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2.

The star has teamed up with director Mahesh Bhatt on the sequel to their 1991 hit film Sadak. The film, in the past, was widely loved and appreciated by everyone, and years later, Sanjay Dutt reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt is nothing less than seeing a great duo work its magic again on-screen. It’s great to see even after so many years, this actor-director duo is bonding with each other over cinema and on the work front.

Sanjay Dutt commenting on this reunion with Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2 says, "Bhatt saab's vision remains unchanged. He still seeks perfection in every shot and his passion for film making has remained intact all these years. I am glad to be a part of Sadak 2 and work with the maestro."

This very evidently highlights how Mahesh Bhatt is a passionate filmmaker and how Sanjay Dutt is extremely happy and excited to be working years later with him. Now, with all this information out about the actor's projects, one is definitely getting excited to see what’s the new plot for Sadak 2. Some of the other projects of Sanjay Dutt include Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K. G. F. Chapter 2, and Shamshera.

