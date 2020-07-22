Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.07.2020 | 10:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

RRR is a mix of history & fantasy, says the film’s storywriter K. Vijayendra Prasad

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In S S Rajamouli’s RRR historical fact has been fused with fantasy-fiction. Revealing this, the film’s storywriter K. Vijayendra Prasad says, “It is a fact that the two heroes freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively, existed in history. But as far as we know they never met, never fought together against the British.”

RRR is a mix of history & fantasy, says the film's storywriter K. Vijayendra Prasad

From this point Vijayendra’s imagination took off. “What if the two heroes actually met and fought together against the common enemy? That’s where my imagination comes in.” Vijayendra will of course put a disclaimer about the liberties taken by the plot. “But I know I will still be judged harshly.”

In the meanwhile Vijayendra-scripted bio-pic of Jayalalita, Thaliavi has also shaped up well. Informs Vijayendra, “About thirty percent of the shooting remains. But I saw the rushes of what’s been shot. It’s shaped up beautifully. Kangana Ranaut is fabulous as Jayalalitha.”

Also Read: “From the beginning till the end it will keep you glued like anything”, says RRR writer Madan Karky

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rajeev Masand…

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification