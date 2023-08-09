Yet again, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is seeing good weekdays for itself, what with Tuesday collections being the same as Monday. The film has accumulated Rs. 4.30 crores each on both the days and its remarkable that while from Friday (Rs. 6.75 crores) to Monday there was hardly any drop, now Tuesday is collecting the same, which is just unprecedented, especially since this is a big film and not one of those small ‘word of mouth’ affairs.

After opening at Rs. 11.10 crores, the film has now added over Rs. 100 crores more in the next 11 days, which is really good. That’s an average of over Rs. 9 crores per day, which is good. The manner in which the weekdays are currently going, there won’t be much of a drop today and tomorrow either, which means the stage will be set for a good third week ahead as well despite the arrival of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. In fact, it could well be a crazy scene at multiplexes in the Independence Day week since there would be as many as three biggies creating a mayhem.

The Karan Johar film has collected Rs. 113.68 crores so far and while Rs. 120 crores mark would be crossed this week itself, it has to be seen if Rs. 150 crores milestone would be accomplished by the fourth weekend or it would need a few more days post that. Rest assured, a healthy lifetime awaits the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, which is progressing well to emerge as a bonafide hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

