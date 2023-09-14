For the past couple of years, rumours have been rife that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Baiju Bawra. This will mark their third collaboration after Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement for the project. In the meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty seems to have auditioned for a pivotal part.

Rhea Chakraborty auditions for a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra: Report

As per a report in Filmfare, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly auditioned for a female lead role for which Bhansali was holding auditions. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, it seems like Chakraborty is trying her best to get back to films.

Ranveer Singh has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. This will mark their fourth collaboration. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she won National Film Award for Best Actress, this year.

While the audience waits for the official announcement of the project, Bhansali is busy with Heeramandi. The star cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh was revealed. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.