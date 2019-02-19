REVEALED: Ranveer Singh was the first one to hear the script of Takht from Karan Johar

When Karan Johar announced the cast of Takht, it definitely took everyone by a surprise! Why? In an era where we hardly see multi starrers in the making, Takht seem to have switched to the trend of having an ensemble cast. Let us remind you that this historic drama features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and newbie Janhvi Kapoor. And did you know that the first person to hear the script was none other than Ranveer Singh.

While it is a known fact that Ranveer Singh has worked with Karan Johar productions in the past with Simmba being the recent example, it did come as a surprising revelation. Reason? Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Karan’s best friend and Alia Bhatt as well as Janhvi Kapoor are his students. So we wonder what made Karan Johar recite the script of Takht to Ranveer first? The Gully Boy actor and the filmmaker had an explanation for it!

Karan Johar revealed to reports that when he was scripting Takht , the role he offered to Ranveer was tailor made during the writing stage itself. So, Karan mentioned that he would have been quite upset, had Ranveer refused the role for any reason. On the other hand, Ranveer revealed that he came across the script when Karan Johar called him suddenly one day. It was the passion with which that Karan recited the script that made Ranveer come on board for the film. Karan went on to add that even his family was unaware that he had completed writing the film.

Coming to Takht, in the tweet where Karan Johar announced the cast of the film, the filmmaker mentioned that it would be a Mughal drama. While further details were kept under wraps, we hear that the film is based on the siblings – Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb and Jahanara Begum.

