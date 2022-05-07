Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who has a big release this week Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be moving to his next project sometime in July. Hopefully by then S S Rajamouli would have the script for the proposed project ready. To be jointly penned by Rajamouli and his screenwriter father Vijayendra Prasad, the untitled film is said to be a contemporary adventure-thriller.

Revealed: Inside details of Mahesh Babu’s next with SS Rajamouli

“Mahesh Babu is not too keen on doing a costume drama or a period film at this stage of his career. His fans like to see him in contemporary themes with a social message. And after Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli has had enough of chariots, bows-arrows and vintage cars. So Mahesh Babu’s film will be set in a contemporary setting.”

More importantly there will be no Bollywood heroine in the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli project. Until a year back Bollywood hotties like Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Pooja Hegde were being paid astronomical amounts to lend their presence in Telugu cinema. This trend has changed after the pan-India success of Pushpa and KGF. Both starred leading ladies who are unknown to Hindi audiences.

Says a source close to Mahesh Babu, “He doesn’t need any pricey heroine from Bollywood. Nor does he crave to be a pan-India star. If it happens, it happens. If not he is more than happy with his fan base in Andhra and Telangana.”

