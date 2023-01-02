comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.01.2023 | 11:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Cirkus Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh is taking no chances with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; asks director Karan Johar to see rushes post shoot

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh had a bleak year, what with both releases Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus turning out to be disastrous at the box office. The talented actor has all his hopes pinned on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which opens in April. The multi-starrer would have Ranveer sharing screen space with one of his idols Dharmendra for the first time.

Ranveer Singh is taking no chances Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; asks director Karan Johar to see rushes post shoot

Ranveer Singh is taking no chances with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; asks director Karan Johar to see rushes post shoot

Dharmendra is full of praise for the fanboy-star. “Ranveer, Alia, dono bahot pyare hain (both Ranveer and Alia are lovely). And they are both so hard-working. Ups and downs don’t matter when you are good actor. I have had my share of them. Every actor must take the failure on his chin. Karan Johar has made a fabulous entertainer. I am sure it will benefit all of us.”

Apparently, Ranveer will leave no stone unturned to ensure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A source close to the development reveals, “He has been asking Karan to show him the rushes of the film. Ranveer is hell-bent on making sure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the song that he will shoot with Alia in February, Ranveer is in full prep mode. At the moment, Karan Johar is Ranveer’s saviour and guardian angel.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh whisks wife Deepika Padukone to Alibaug for the holiday season; watch

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FIRST LOOK: This intense poster of Ranbir…

Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala issues…

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visit Rishab…

BREAKING: Nana Patekar plays the lead role…

Post Rishabh Pant’s accident, Urvashi…

Aamir Khan to join hands with RRR star…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification