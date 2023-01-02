Ranveer Singh had a bleak year, what with both releases Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus turning out to be disastrous at the box office. The talented actor has all his hopes pinned on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which opens in April. The multi-starrer would have Ranveer sharing screen space with one of his idols Dharmendra for the first time.

Ranveer Singh is taking no chances with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; asks director Karan Johar to see rushes post shoot

Dharmendra is full of praise for the fanboy-star. “Ranveer, Alia, dono bahot pyare hain (both Ranveer and Alia are lovely). And they are both so hard-working. Ups and downs don’t matter when you are good actor. I have had my share of them. Every actor must take the failure on his chin. Karan Johar has made a fabulous entertainer. I am sure it will benefit all of us.”

Apparently, Ranveer will leave no stone unturned to ensure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A source close to the development reveals, “He has been asking Karan to show him the rushes of the film. Ranveer is hell-bent on making sure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the song that he will shoot with Alia in February, Ranveer is in full prep mode. At the moment, Karan Johar is Ranveer’s saviour and guardian angel.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh whisks wife Deepika Padukone to Alibaug for the holiday season; watch

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.