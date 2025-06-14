Ranveer Singh or Allu Arjun: Who will be the new Shaktimaan? Here’s what we know!

Ever since the Shaktimaan film adaptation was announced, fans of the popular TV show have been eagerly awaiting fresh updates related to its casting. Early reports suggested that Ranveer Singh would be playing the lead. However, the latest buzz suggests that it’s not Ranveer Singh, but Allu Arjun who may be seen playing the iconic character.

A report by Bollywood Bubble quoted a source saying, “The highly ambitious Shaktimaan project is now set to be revived with Allu Arjun. Adding to the excitement, Basil Joseph, who impressed audiences and critics alike with the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, has been roped in to direct the mega venture. He is currently in talks with Allu Arjun to play Shaktimaan. The much-talked-about project is backed by Sony Pictures. The team aims to honour the nostalgic essence of the original TV series while reimagining it with cutting-edge technology and a gripping narrative.”

The source further added, “Two major international studios are set to collaborate with Geetha Arts, with stakeholders from four different industries backing the project.” However, it is worth mentioning that the makers of Shaktimaan have yet to confirm or deny this speculation.

For the unversed, reports of the Shaktimaan film adaptation first surfaced in 2020. Reportedly, Mukesh Khanna is planning a three-film franchise. Recently, a Filmfare report also quoted a source claiming that Ranveer Singh would be producing the upcoming trilogy. However, his team quickly responded and denied the claims. In an official statement, Ranveer’s team said, “The news about Ranveer Singh acquiring rights to develop a new superhero (Shaktimaan) project as a producer holds no truth. He is currently busy shooting for Aditya Dhar’s next, and Don 3 is also on the cards for him.”

