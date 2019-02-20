Ranbir Kapoor – Ranveer Singh to do a Thums Up ad TOGETHER? And wait there’s more

It promises to be a killer combination. If all goes well, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor who share a common history (courtesy Deepika Padukone) may come together for a cola ad. The makers of Thums Up plan to bring together Ranveer and Ranbir for an ad. Ranveer is the cola’s resident brand ambassador. And there is good reason to believe that Ranbir Kapoor has been offered a staggering amount to be a guest star on an ad.

Says a source, “Ranbir has been offered the ad. But he’s in two minds. The first reason is the obvious one (Ranbir being Deepika’s ex, etc). But the other reason is the money. Apparently Ranbir has asked for more than what Ranveer gets paid per ad. And this is just not acceptable to Ranveer.”

Whether the two stars would swallow their respective egos to give fans a time of their life, or whether the cola ad will remain a pipe dream, we will know soon.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is reaping the harvest of Ranbir Kapoor’s MISTAKES