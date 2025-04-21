comscore
Rana Daggubati makes history as first Indian celebrity at WrestleMania, representing Netflix's Rana Naidu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rana Daggubati makes history as first Indian celebrity at WrestleMania, representing Netflix’s Rana Naidu

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It was a notable weekend for India at WrestleMania 41, WWE’s biggest annual event, now streaming on Netflix. Rana Daggubati, known for the Netflix series Rana Naidu and a longtime WWE fan, became the first Indian celebrity to be invited to WrestleMania and attend from the front row. He also received a special mention during the live stream watched by WWE fans worldwide. Season 2 of Netflix India’s action drama Rana Naidu is coming soon.

The WWE fandom was front and center on the global stage as well, with the Netflix India and WWE watch party for fans in Mumbai featuring live during the Wrestlemania broadcast on Netflix, this weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Held in the high rollers city of Las Vegas, WrestleMania 41 wasn’t just about the in-ring action, it was a celebration of fandom, community, and global connection. Rana’s presence at the event marked a proud moment for Indian representation at one of the most-watched and beloved sports entertainment events worldwide.

With WWE now streaming on Netflix, and Rana Naidu already a fan-favorite Netflix series with its highly anticipated Season 2 on the horizon, this crossover moment highlights Netflix’s commitment to bringing powerhouse entertainment to fans in India.

Speaking from Las Vegas, Rana Daggubati said, “Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment.”

Also Read : Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rana Daggubati attend Netflix dinner with WWE Champions Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

