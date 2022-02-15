comscore

Last Updated 15.02.2022 | 1:08 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant roped in for Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The film reportedly will release on Eid 2023, while the announcement was made a few days ago on February 7. Salman collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala for the film, which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, it is now being reported that actress Rakhi Sawant will also be a part of the film. Recently, the actress was spotted outside a car showroom in Mumbai where she interacted with the paps. When a pap asked her about Bhaijaan she said that Salman Khan is the one who has asked her to lose some weight so that he gives her a song in it.  She further tells that she has already started working for it and having a gluten-free diet like Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty

Bhaijaan will go on floors in February, according to reports. Reports also say that a huge set has been erected in Mumbai and the team is set to start shooting after a delay due to the pandemic.

ALSO READ:Rakhi Sawant says that she and her husband Ritesh Singh are no longer together, only good friends now

More Pages: Bhaijaan Box Office Collection

