Rajinikanth CONFIRMS that he won’t contest Lok Sabha elections

Now that his second daughter Soundarya tied the knot with businessman turned actor Vishagan Vanangamudi last week, megastar Rajinikanth has returned to work commitments. Considering that the elections are nearing and his co-star Kamal Haasan has entered into politics in a full-fledged manner, Rajinikanth too was posed with the question of his plans related to the profession. While there were constant reports about the actor will come forward during Lok Sabha elections, the megastar has asserted that he has no plans as of now.

Reportedly, in a statement of Rajini Makkal Mandram, a popular fan club of the superstar, Rajinikanth rubbished the rumours clarifying that he will indeed not be a part of the Lok Sabha Elections that will be held this year. He further asserted that the target is Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and that he wouldn’t be supporting any party. In the said statement, it was also reported that Rajinikanth clearly affirmed that none of his photos or the RMM’s symbol should be used to promote or campaign for any party in any manner.

On the other hand, he also addressed about the current issues that Tamil Nadu is facing as a state. The main being water crisis. He added that one should vote only for a strong party which is able to resolve the problems of water shortage and will implement a fair and proper solution for the same with the help of schemes etc.

As for the work front, Rajinikanth last impressed us with his powerful performance in the Simran Bagga, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Petta. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and released worldwide during the occasion of Pongal this year, on January 10.