It is finally confirmed that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be directed by S S Rajamouli right after Rajamouli’s is done with his current project RRR. The shooting is likely to begin in January 2022.

But there is a catch.

Rajamouli will only start the untitled film with Mahesh Babu when the director’s ambitious costume drama RRR is released. This puts Mahesh Babu’s dates in a fix. Says a source in the know, “Raja Sir (Rajamouli) is determined to not touch any project until he gets RRR out of the way. It is almost like Beti ki shaadi kar ke bidaai karna (it’s like a daughter’s wedding and departure). Until RRR is in movie theatres Raja Sir can’t concentrate on another project.”

But the Rs, 220-crore question (yes that's the estimated budget of RRR) is, when will RRR finally make it into theatres? With no clarity on the COVID issue, Mahesh Babu has no choice but to bide his time. He clearly can’t commit himself to other projects until Rajamouli provides some clarity about shooting his next. In other words, the situation is in a stalemate.

