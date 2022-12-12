comscore

Queer: Daniel Craig to star in adaptation of William S. Burrough's novel from director Luca Guadagnino

Bollywood News

Daniel Craig will star in the adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel of the same name.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film from Luca Guadagnino based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer.

According to Deadline, Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City.

Justin Kuritzkes is writing the screen adaptation of the novel which is a sequel to Burroughs’ Junkie. Queer was published in 1985 through written between 1951 and 1953. This isn’t the first time a Queer film is being pursued for adaptation. In 2011, Steve Buscemi was set to direct a film based on the book with Stanley Tucci and Ben Foster attached to star. However, the film never got on floors.

Meanwhile, Guadagnino is currently promoting his Timothée Chalamet-starring film, Bones & All, as well as working on Challengers starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor. Craig, on the other hand, returned as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel. The film will be hitting Netflix on December 23.

