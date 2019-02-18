Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 stars Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall come together for light-hearted love story Jai Mummy Di

Actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall are hailing the power of mothers this season with their upcoming film Jai Mummy Di slated to release in cinemas on 12th July 2019. Sunny and Sonnalli, the mismatched lovers of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, have reunited in Jai Mummy Di as devoted love-birds with Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon essaying the roles of their respective on-screen warring mothers.

Directed by debutant Navjot Gulati, Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy which shows how the conflicting dynamics between these two mothers is leading to muddled chemistry between their own children and between other members of both families.

Speaking about the film, Luv Ranjan says, “Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy. Films like our very own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Badhaai Ho that released last year have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly. We are excited to bring Jai Mummy Di to the audience this July.”

Bhushan Kumar adds, “Today’s audience wants to see cinema which is entertaining, interesting and relatable. We have seen this change with the humungous response such films received last year. Jai Mummy Di is for yours, mine and every other family you see around you.”

Jai Mummy Di, presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, will release on 12th July 2019.

