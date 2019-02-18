Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.02.2019 | 4:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

After Pulwama Terror Attacks, Ajay Devgn and makers to NOT release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is mourning the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a Pulwama Terror Attacks in Kashmir last week. As Indians are donating money and helping the martyrs’ families, the celebrities are taking a stoic stand in this scenario. The makers of Total Dhamaal have now decided to not release the film in Pakistan.

After Pulwama Terror Attacks, Ajay Devgn and makers to NOT release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn said, “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan.” Not only that the makers of the film including the entire crew, actors and makers have donated Rs 50 lakhs to families of soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

On February 14, over 40 CRPF personnel became a victim of a terrorist attack after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever is set for February 22, 2019.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn CONFIRMS Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor, reveals key details

More Pages: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

SCOOP: Sonakshi Sinha to feature opposite…

Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to MARRY this…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification