Pulwama Terror Attack: Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs 3 lakh to martyrs’ wives

India is mourning the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a Pulwama Terror Attacks in Kashmir last week. As Indians are donating money and helping the martyrs’ families, everyone is making sure to stand United during this tough time. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Total Dhamaal cast and many more have come forward with their generous donations for the welfare of families of the martyred soldiers. Adding to the list is singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he has donated Rs 300,000 to CRPF Wives Welfare Foundation. In a post that he shared on Instagram, he wrote, “Our Soldiers Protect the Country and the Citizens of the country. They have to live away from their loved ones, not knowing what the next day will bring. The families don’t know when will they see them next. But there was always a hope which is now gone for these families. We can’t take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating. It’s our time to do something to help the families of our Shaheed Jawans in this Difficult Time ???????? WE STAND WITH THE SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES ????????.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Good News starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Please, the film is set for September 2019 release.