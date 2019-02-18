Pulwama Attacks – Salman Khan contributes to the martyrs family through Bharat Ke Veer Foundation

Known for his generous heart, we all know that Salman Khan does his share of philanthropic work through his much popular Being Human Foundation. The actor, like many of his fraternity friends, has now come out in support of the martyrs of the Pulwama attacks. The deadly attack that happened on over 40 CRPF officials has left the nation in shock. While many are demanding strict action to be taken against the neighboring country for the conspiracy, many others are involving themselves in helping the families of the martyred. Amongst them is also the Being Human superstar.

Salman Khan has made a donation to the Bharat Ke Veer foundation along with many other stars who have contributed to the fund. Kiran Riju, Minister of State for Home Affairs took to Twitter to thank Salman for his generous contribution saying, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I’ll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer.”

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I’ll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2019

The Pulwama attacks where a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the bus of CRPF personnel has sparked an outrage in the nation with many demanding a stern action against Pakistan as a response to the attack. Bollywood celebrities who came across the news of the Jammu Kashmir terror attack took to social media to share their condolences and opinions on the matter. Expressing his grief on the social media platform, Salman Khan too tweeted about it.

On the other hand, he also went on to cancel the trailer launch of his production Notebook which marks the debut of yesteryear actress Nutan’s granddaughter Pranuthan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

