Pulwama attack: Navjot Singh Sidhu denies getting TERMINATED from The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh clueless about replacing him

The Kapil Sharma Show is doing great TRP wise and it has earned its viewership right back. The show is headlined by Kapil Sharma but Navjot Singh Sidhu plays an important role in the same. He is a face with which masses relate and resonate with. Lately he has been asked to stay away from the TKSS shoot and was officially asked to not attend any political meetings after his comments on the Pulwama attack. The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show shot for two episodes without Sidhu, replacing him with Archana Puran Singh. Sidhu spoke about this and said that though he was asked to stay away from the shoot, there was no official communication from the channel to terminate him from the show, permanently.

Archana too spoke about this matter and said that as far she was aware, she replacing Sidhu was just a temporary arrangement and she has not signed any contract with the channel and so she is not aware about replacing him on a permanent basis.

The comment which landed him in trouble was, “It (the terror attack) is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished. For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?” Sidhu was promptly branded anti-nationalist soon after and was banned from all key events.

