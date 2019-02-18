Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar contributes a whopping Rs. 5 crores to families of the martyrs

Akshay Kumar is one of the most responsible and aware actors of our times and he proves the same time and again, with his movies and also with his various initiatives for the nation. After hearing about the dastardly Pulwama attack, Akshay Kumar has vowed to donate Rs 5 crores to the families of the soldiers. He is also raising funds on Twitter with the Bharat Ke Veer initiative. He tweeted, “Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten.”

Akshay also tweeted, “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget. We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on http://www.bharatkeveer.gov.in There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes.” In addition to him, even Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 5 lakhs to each family of the martyrs.

On work front, Akshay Kumar is currently working on Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has Karan Johar’s Kesari in the pipeline along with Housefull 4. His last film was 2.0 with Rajinikanth which did a decent business at the box office.

