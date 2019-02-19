Is Priyanka Chopra really PREGNANT? Mom Madhu Chopra reveals the truth

Priyanka Chopra has been the toast of American media lately with her new film Isn’t It Romantic releasing on the Valentine’s Day. She sure knows how to dazzle the press and the Americans are definitely not immune to her infectious charm. While PC was strutting at the New York Fashion week lately, paps noticed a tiny bump and concluded that she might be pregnant. PC and Nick have spoken about having kids and becoming parents so it was very convenient for fans to assume that PC in fact is on the cusp of motherhood. But well, her mother Madhu Chopra who also co-runs her production company Purple Pebble Pictures rubbished the rumours. She said that PC is not pregnant and the reason a tiny bump is seen on cameras is just a case of bad posture or an un-flattering camera angle.

Some even wondered if the skirt she was wearing was a little unflattering but Madhu claimed that there was nothing wrong with the clothes but it was just that Priyanka was a bit tired that day and her posture slumped a little bit, also the camera angle was bad hence it looks as if there is a bump.

Priyanka will be seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is also full fledgedly involved with her production and one of her movies will soon stream on Netflix. Further more, she is doing a movie on Osho and his chief secretary Ma Anand Sheela.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra joins Jimmy Fallon for EW! sketch and her character is totally into Nick Jonas