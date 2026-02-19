Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. At a recent promotional event, she turned heads in a striking couture ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta, describing the look as a tribute to her character in the film.\

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to her The Bluff character with Gaurav Gupta couture look: “A saree with a modern twist”

Sharing images from the event, Priyanka revealed that the outfit was an ode to Ercell Bodden, the character she portrays in the film. “Wearing this is an ode to Ercell Bodden, my character in The Bluff. In the opening of the film she appears with a dupatta over her head, a subtle but meaningful marker of identity and strength,” she wrote.

Expressing her love for the silhouette, she added, “I love a saree. And when I saw this piece walk down the couture runway last month, it felt like a saree with a modern twist. We immediately called Gaurav and asked him to hold it for me.” She further described the ensemble as embodying “a quiet power in its simplicity,” praising the precision of its tailoring, fluid drape and vibrant yellow hue, which she said reflects India’s colourful palette. “To me, this piece is a testament to the growing global scope of Indian fashion and how beautifully our heritage continues to evolve,” she noted.

According to the designer’s official handle, Priyanka wore ‘Golden Arc’, a saffron-hued saree gown from the Divine Androgyne Spring Summer ’26 couture collection, first presented in Paris. Crafted in fluid chiffon, the ensemble featured a corseted structure with a sculpted wrap bodice, a softly pleated fall and an extended veil drape.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel also reacted to the look, commenting, “Love / how you wore it and made it your own.”

The Bluff recently premiered in Los Angeles, where Priyanka was joined by her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, the high-octane action thriller is set in the late 19th-century Caribbean.

The film follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (played by Priyanka), a former pirate who has left behind her violent past to build a quiet life with her family in the Cayman Islands. Her peace is disrupted when her ruthless former captain, Captain Connor (portrayed by Karl Urban), returns seeking revenge — pulling her back into a dangerous world of sword fights, betrayal and survival.

